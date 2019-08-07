As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Raised by $841,428 Its Holding; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $1.73 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 228,571 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, up from 224,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $216.06. About 1.38 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 49,294 shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paul Walsh Elected to McDonald’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Bullish Heading Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset has 0.81% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 27,699 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust holds 1.51% or 41,447 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 0.82% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Management reported 10,277 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,840 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.84% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,185 shares. Rnc Management Limited Co owns 4,370 shares. Kepos LP reported 32,307 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Aviance Limited Liability Company reported 3,322 shares stake. Legacy Private Company stated it has 4,626 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 65,487 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clearbridge Llc reported 1.70 million shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,375 shares to 54,140 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,594 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.