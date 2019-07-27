As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted by $27.18 Million Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted by $446,780 Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 251 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,564 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.8% or 313,842 shares. Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Violich Mngmt Inc has 6,080 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 12,293 shares. Essex Serv stated it has 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hs Mgmt Partners Lc has invested 6.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Coastline holds 0.45% or 15,915 shares. Fincl Advisory owns 4,213 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 461 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 0.06% or 2,381 shares. Cap Planning Limited Com reported 3,405 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 242,892 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 34,886 shares. Central Bancorp Tru invested in 0.09% or 2,025 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 5.75 million shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Private invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corda Limited Com accumulated 2,474 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,938 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 161,396 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc holds 144,904 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Central Asset Invs And Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Ltd invested in 15.8% or 3,170 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,819 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,378 shares. Baltimore owns 6,762 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 259,965 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Churchill Management owns 9,633 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 816 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 2,087 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 219,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,631 shares to 6,880 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,927 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).