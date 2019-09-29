As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Holding by $4.68 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 74,716 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52M, up from 52,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 3,755 shares to 112,745 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 205,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,380 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com holds 14,795 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.58% or 145,695 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.49% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 5,053 shares stake. Boyar Asset owns 7,036 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,060 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 38,487 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. 93 are owned by Barnett And. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,170 shares. Baillie Gifford Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 190,901 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0.42% stake. Clark Cap Mngmt Group invested in 0.02% or 5,329 shares. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,859 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mcmillion Mgmt Inc has invested 0.69% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 113,392 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 80,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,049 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Associate has invested 5.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arbor Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,793 shares. Decatur Capital, Georgia-based fund reported 168,974 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,654 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap invested in 1,380 shares. Mitchell Management Co holds 52,595 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 177,824 shares. Tru Investment Advisors stated it has 21,497 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation reported 126,106 shares. Argent Cap Llc reported 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern State Bank accumulated 2% or 158,590 shares. Axa invested in 2.57 million shares or 2% of the stock. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.