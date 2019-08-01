As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Lowered by $598,374 Its Stake; Palisade Capital Management Position in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed by $2.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 43,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 68,061 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 111,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 3.89M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 138,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 141,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $212.41. About 1.44M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 245,249 shares. Choate Advsr holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 9,723 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 0.58% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Montecito Retail Bank And invested in 0.19% or 10,878 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0.23% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Commerce owns 9,195 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,256 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company reported 0.25% stake. Gardner Russo Gardner invested in 2.28% or 5.11M shares. First Business Financial Serv Inc holds 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 6,753 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.14% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. 155,200 are owned by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 26,355 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,063 shares to 153,050 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 23,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. 76,411 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.