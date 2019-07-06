As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Position; Agco (AGCO) Stock Value Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 billion, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 299,259 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 billion, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.72M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam reported 123,398 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 294,213 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Inc has 0.2% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atlas Browninc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,532 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,957 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,387 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,621 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 2.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 112,129 shares. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.01 million shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Co accumulated 1.51% or 41,447 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc reported 30,194 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 25,000 were reported by Howard Hughes Med Institute. 4,594 were reported by Eagle Ridge Invest.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 305 shares to 37,338 shares, valued at $6.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 1,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by COLLAR GARY L, worth $322,215 on Friday, February 15.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 40 shares to 25,894 shares, valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 24,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.