As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Position; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $612.3. About 329,304 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

