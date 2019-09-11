As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.10 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $911,452

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 2.56M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $232.33. About 2.09M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd accumulated 1,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James invested in 0.92% or 74,356 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc accumulated 4,500 shares. Adirondack stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chilton Co Ltd Co invested in 32,711 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dubuque Commercial Bank Co holds 38,760 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atria Investments Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.44M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp holds 5,840 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 7,310 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 5,610 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0.27% or 6,672 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.56% or 235,069 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67B for 23.62 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 3,890 shares. Rothschild Asset Us has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barbara Oil Company has invested 3.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,818 are held by Usca Ria Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Liberty Capital Mgmt has 2.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,681 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 1,393 shares. Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,438 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 25,226 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,168 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 1,777 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com holds 3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 350,631 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 1,079 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.01M shares.

