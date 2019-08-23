As Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Stake by $314,685; Timber Hill Raised Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $314,400; Share Value Declined

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 1,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,634 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 24,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 2.38M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PSEC – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO John Barry on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Waiting For $5 Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares to 329,335 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.