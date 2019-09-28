As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $451,467 Its Position; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, down from 51,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 213% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 14,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2024 Corporate Bond Etf by 53,955 shares to 113,965 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 24,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,937 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Raised The Dividend Again, But It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Beyond Meat Set Up For ‘Whopper Of A Short Squeeze’ – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Legends of the Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

