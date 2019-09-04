As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Market Value Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Upped Its Position by $584,577; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 231,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, down from 235,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 3.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.58. About 1.49 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares to 324 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 249,639 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 19,757 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma owns 4,577 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 32,771 shares. 3,885 were reported by Accredited Investors Incorporated. Wealthcare Mngmt Lc has 404 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs owns 243,046 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 40,312 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 686,757 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 748,315 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 2.83% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,548 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.09% or 15,189 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 2,210 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 2,624 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy McDonalds Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.