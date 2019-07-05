As Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Shares Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Trimmed Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 3.19M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Price for Grasberg Interest Not Yet Decided; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $211.19. About 756,971 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto upgraded to Buy, BHP downgraded at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron ore price spikes as Vale’s production cut set to disrupt market – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto -1.7% as base metals fall, two analyst downgrades issued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GameStop, McDonald’s, Tesla, Tilray And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hartline Invest Corp accumulated 4,526 shares. Capital Rech Invsts invested 0.81% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Johnson Fincl Gru holds 9,444 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Invsts reported 0.02% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc accumulated 1,745 shares. 5,288 are owned by Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.33% or 381,028 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa has 9,214 shares. Atwood Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 68,425 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stone Run Cap, a New York-based fund reported 2,250 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.75 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock or 76,411 shares. $5.41 million worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 347,845 shares to 949,046 shares, valued at $49.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).