As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose, Soros Fund Management Boosted by $6.00 Million Its Stake; Water Asset Management Has Cut Position in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $162.48. About 374,428 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.04M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 209,532 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $173.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 11.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.72M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Axa holds 0.06% or 108,237 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,661 are held by Atria Limited Liability Com. B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 2,458 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Capital Global has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 346,131 shares. Girard Prns invested in 0.04% or 1,577 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 142,446 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,995 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 230 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 1.92% or 10,167 shares in its portfolio. New England Management Inc holds 0.95% or 9,350 shares. 273,593 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $171.27 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.