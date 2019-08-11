As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Share Price Rose, Franklin Resources Has Boosted Its Position by $5.43 Million; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose While Barclays Plc Cut Its Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.07M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 561,385 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 21,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 34,998 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 559,134 shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

