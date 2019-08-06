As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Lincoln National Trimmed by $20.15 Million Its Position; Shareholder Howard Capital Management Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 90,823 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 85,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.40M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 1.49M shares traded or 80.96% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.49 million for 29.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).