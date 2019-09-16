As Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Market Value Rose, Parnassus Investments Lifted Holding; Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Stock Value Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 262,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 949,064 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 529,795 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 22,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 538,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.40 million, up from 515,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 93,115 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research accumulated 0.66% or 27.00 million shares. Hartford Incorporated accumulated 42,785 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,453 shares. 2.15M were reported by Parametric Port Limited Company. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr owns 479,719 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 21,844 shares stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc owns 34,951 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,247 are owned by Amg Natl Retail Bank. Mackenzie Fin has 31,475 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.78% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,954 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 19,880 shares to 296,290 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 70,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Cor Cl A.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.84 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Capital accumulated 0.26% or 4,350 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,574 shares. 344 were reported by Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp. Bailard has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,489 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 20,339 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Profit Investment Mngmt Limited holds 11,020 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,393 shares. Legal & General Plc accumulated 785,372 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 334,534 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 9,757 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 6,300 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co holds 91,676 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 32,312 shares to 472,255 shares, valued at $156.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 820,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).