As Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million; Rbf Capital Trimmed Chimerix (CMRX) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 2.12M shares traded or 143.88% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 281,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 193,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 474,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 442,200 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800. Sherman Michael A. also bought $104,316 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares to 779,400 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 493,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

