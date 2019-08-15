As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised by $337,500 Its Stake; Puzo Michael J Boosted Holding in Disney (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.6. About 134,293 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares to 446,199 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,981 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.