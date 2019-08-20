As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Value Rose, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Its Position; Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined While Corda Investment Management Decreased Position by $444,612

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 648,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, down from 659,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 8.50 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 357,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85M, up from 347,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $161.86. About 515,898 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares to 65,637 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 13,920 shares to 7,349 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,655 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

