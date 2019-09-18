As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $387,345; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Whitebox Advisors Cut Position by $13.01 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 650,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 83,841 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 30,612 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 28,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $159.51. About 161,486 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,120 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. 18,984 are held by Creative Planning. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 67,349 shares. 21,904 were reported by Waratah Advisors. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.21% or 5,470 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.11% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kornitzer Management Ks has 3,175 shares. Mathes Inc holds 1.51% or 18,405 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Financial Management Inc has 0.67% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 13,000 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 121,924 shares. Page Arthur B has 0.32% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1,577 are owned by Girard Prtn Limited.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 9,380 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 41,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,698 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

