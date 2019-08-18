As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose, Hamel Associates Boosted Position by $1.79 Million; Murphy Capital Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $421,600 as Market Value Declined

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 19,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 2.12M shares traded or 143.88% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 123,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 4,308 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amarillo Commercial Bank stated it has 11,506 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 9.72 million shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 0.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,847 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 69,338 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,486 shares. Florida-based Naples Advsrs has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mraz Amerine Associates holds 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 8,404 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.25% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. New England & reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.57% or 2.50M shares. Essex Fincl Ser Inc accumulated 110,700 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W And New York has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares to 20,754 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,536 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).