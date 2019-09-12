As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered by $1.75 Million Its Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in Mks Instrument (MKSI) as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 11,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 12,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 726,251 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 377,720 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 70,702 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 156,382 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 0.01% or 272 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 15,866 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 43,866 shares. Georgia-based Earnest has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 56,046 shares.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,582 shares to 606,279 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 51,573 shares to 276,488 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).