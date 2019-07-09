As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Lincoln National Has Cut Stake by $20.15 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $686,400

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.23. About 316,373 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V)

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 129.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $190.36. About 639,881 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,995 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 7,168 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 3,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6.86 million are held by State Street. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.12% or 3,425 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com holds 23,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chem State Bank stated it has 2,565 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Company reported 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust Comm has invested 1.64% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 19,745 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Diversified Trust has 1,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 210 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,295 shares to 28,783 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Ltd owns 1,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,121 shares. 184,973 are owned by Vontobel Asset Management Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 462,886 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cohen Steers reported 17,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 3,033 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 25,395 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 34,958 shares stake. Moreover, Johnson Fincl has 0.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,427 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 124,012 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company holds 13,563 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.78M shares.

