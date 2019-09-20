As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose, Atria Investments Boosted Holding; Eagle Asset Management Holding in Wabco Holdings (WBC) Has Trimmed by $2.08 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 1054.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 28,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 30,712 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, up from 2,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 559,900 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 87.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 15,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2,285 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 18,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

