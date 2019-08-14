As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lincoln National Has Decreased Its Position; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $2.29 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 22,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 86,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, up from 64,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 121,606 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 21,572 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 75,960 shares. 1,139 were reported by Washington State Bank. Covington Cap reported 35,385 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 893,916 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3,228 are owned by Shelton. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.85% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 13,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Citadel Lc owns 3.33 million shares. Georgia-based Decatur Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alphaone Invest Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,110 shares. 382,489 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares to 185,246 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,086 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,707 shares to 169,317 shares, valued at $48.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 26,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

