As Mccormick Company (MKC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Holding; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Mccormick Company Incorporated (MKC) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,973 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 9,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Mccormick Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 481,952 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 29,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,466 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 billion, down from 126,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 215,375 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $60.02 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.