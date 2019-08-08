As Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Stock Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Lowered Its Holding; Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Its Terex New (TEX) Holding by $595,872; Stock Price Declined

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 18,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 10,612 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 29,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 115,127 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $160.95. About 76,557 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 45,321 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,900 shares. Yhb Incorporated reported 55,460 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 3,712 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Aperio Lc holds 0.09% or 140,159 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc reported 3,039 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com invested in 0.2% or 47,144 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Co invested in 17,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Pcl invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Da Davidson Company invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 66,538 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 353 shares stake. 14.18 million are owned by Vanguard Group.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $177.74 million for 30.95 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38,428 shares to 119,061 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69 million worth of stock or 1.10 million shares. SHEEHAN JOHN D had bought 439 shares worth $12,981 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.72M were accumulated by Blackrock. Minneapolis Port Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 679,558 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,111 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Com reported 0.42% stake. California Employees Retirement System has 303,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23,227 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Company Limited. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 304,000 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd. Us Fincl Bank De owns 3,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Cna invested in 77,142 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 10,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings.