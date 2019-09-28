As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Share Price Rose, Financial Consulate Increased by $481,120 Its Position; As Waste Management (WM) Shares Rose, Bartlett & Co Has Raised Its Position

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 762,093 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 140,948 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, up from 137,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

