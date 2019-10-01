As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $619,305; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Share Price Rose, Calamos Advisors Cut Stake by $794,832

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 968,071 shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 6,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 70,957 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, down from 77,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 808,110 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 42,074 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 13,861 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc reported 2,171 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,243 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 1.15M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Country National Bank invested in 0% or 582 shares. Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 1.39% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Raymond James Assocs owns 423,493 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,784 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Van Strum Towne owns 3,178 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation invested in 200 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.12% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” published on September 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG reaches settlement with SEC – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Names Knavish, Liebert Executive Vice Presidents – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 17,162 shares to 26,181 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,592 are owned by Pacific Global Investment Mgmt. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 6,077 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 47,604 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 6,238 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 570,088 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Farmers State Bank owns 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 38,579 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Conning Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fort Lp invested in 0.53% or 17,926 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 1,790 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 19,398 shares or 0.08% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc reported 3,015 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Management owns 3,042 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.