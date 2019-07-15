As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Value Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Position; As Magna Intl Com (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,340 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70M, down from 226,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 265,050 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 26,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,587 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, down from 106,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 170,526 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Trends McCormick’s Management Wants Investors to Focus On – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick: Red Hot Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Focus on When McCormick Reports Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 383,046 shares to 600,707 shares, valued at $62.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 142,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,745 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Autus Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2.35% or 94,783 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 5,468 shares. 10,246 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 413 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 8,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 255,364 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 3,845 shares. Pettee Inc holds 1.34% or 14,055 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,686 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Not Yet Long Magna International, But That Will Likely Change – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Summer Sizzlers: 3 Growth Stocks With Limitless Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 28, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest, Winnebago, Adobe, US Steel & more – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valuation Analysis On Magna International, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Investors: You Might Be Looking at Dividends All Wrong – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 61,000 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX).