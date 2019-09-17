As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed by $354,816 Its Stake; As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Valuation Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted by $353,500 Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 183,314 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.84. About 659,881 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,519 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Assocs. Diversified Tru Communications holds 0.01% or 1,631 shares. Becker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Northern Trust Corp owns 1.53M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Grp has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln Limited Liability stated it has 2,260 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance Inc reported 99 shares. Clean Yield invested 1.75% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Oakbrook Ltd reported 1,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. St Germain D J owns 0.05% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,015 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Advantage invested in 300 shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.91M for 31.00 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,755 shares to 24,835 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mig Ltd Liability has invested 7.97% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Suntrust Banks reported 82,612 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davenport Communication Limited Co accumulated 55,426 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Management Company Llc has invested 0.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 622 shares. Vontobel Asset Management has 498,926 shares. Myriad Asset Ltd has 2.18% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 200,000 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor holds 4,631 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 89 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). D E Shaw Co Incorporated accumulated 3.40 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Covington Cap Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 58,669 shares to 293,886 shares, valued at $86.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

