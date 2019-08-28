As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Value Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $337,500; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Stake by $695,073

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 1.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 112,667 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.18M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 59,160 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1.26% stake. Bokf Na has 221,508 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.76% or 67,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Seabridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,358 shares. Investment Counsel reported 6,745 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,343 shares. 23,242 are held by Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davis R M has 29,717 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 23,558 were accumulated by Legacy Inc. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,106 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,423 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 601,028 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 2.62 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Conning Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,688 shares. Prelude Management Lc has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Federated Pa has 23,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 98,580 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 2,650 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 27,048 shares. 8,441 are held by Nomura Holdings. Finance Svcs Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Com invested in 43,444 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).