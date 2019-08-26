As Mc Donalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Cognios Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Resmed (RMD) Market Value Rose, North Star Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,395 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 12,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66 million shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 27,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 17,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 529,521 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares to 9,420 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Not Lovin’ It At $200 – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buy McDonalds Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust reported 179,376 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc stated it has 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,535 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Limited Com reported 25,561 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 10,424 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 6,539 were accumulated by Blue Financial Cap. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thompson Investment holds 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,163 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.22 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 25,452 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors & Cabot holds 0.13% or 10,696 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Captrust Finance holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 31,227 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability accumulated 757 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd holds 5,040 shares.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like ResMed Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RMD) 17% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Probing ResMed For A Swing Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability holds 2,862 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Tompkins Fincl invested in 238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,257 shares. Tru Inv Advsr holds 9,175 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 444,606 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 0.14% or 359,713 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Management stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 178,253 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,900 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 7,499 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 3,734 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 2.56% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).