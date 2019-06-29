As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Holding; Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $10.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.83M market cap company. It closed at $10.02 lastly. It is up 3.56% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 83.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 7,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). James Investment Rech has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,323 shares. Gabelli And Com Advisers Inc owns 95,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0.2% or 475,000 shares. Castle Creek Prtnrs Iv Ltd Partnership owns 1.88M shares for 23.57% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co reported 236,225 shares stake. Citigroup holds 2,017 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,845 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 37,698 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 14,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 25,400 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 16,426 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15,766 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim owns 29,126 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 15,650 shares. Regentatlantic Llc has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta has 5,700 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,841 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2.89% or 52,820 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd stated it has 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1.08% or 29,668 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca accumulated 169 shares or 0.11% of the stock. King Luther Cap holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 215,657 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.5% or 1,089 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 2.28% or 3,758 shares. Moreover, Jabodon Pt has 2.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 650 are held by S&Co.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).