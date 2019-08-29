As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stock Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Decreased by $882,410 Its Stake; Pier Capital Lowered Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position as Share Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 64,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 554,755 shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 20,674 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 7,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4,888 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 89,766 were reported by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com. 3 are held by Tci Wealth Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 30,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Products Prtnrs has 0.89% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 130,402 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.16% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James And Associates Lc invested 2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 336,579 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 57,254 shares to 110,446 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

