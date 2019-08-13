As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Its Stake by $882,410; Innospec (IOSP) Valuation Rose While Cna Financial Has Lowered Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 4,651 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 9,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, down from 16,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 54,667 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (NYSE:WAIR) by 38,100 shares to 100,570 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Innospec (IOSP) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 850,514 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 24,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 86,323 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd reported 16,714 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Natixis owns 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 152,177 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 13,000 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 667,447 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 1,492 shares. Patriot Fincl Ptnrs Gru LP reported 9.24% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership owns 45,721 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 25,400 shares. 2,017 are held by Citigroup. James Invest reported 2,045 shares stake.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2014. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Deckers Shares Slide On Downbeat Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 03, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.