As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Share Value Rose, Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Second Curve Capital Boosted Its Position in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $840,000

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 271,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 231,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 234,643 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mgmt reported 14,226 shares. 466,940 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 106 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 1.15M shares. Parkside Bank & has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com owns 5.83 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated invested in 205,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 238,516 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.08% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 9.37 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 3,110 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 76,935 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 129,659 shares to 632,341 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17,200 shares to 9,469 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 92,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,827 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

