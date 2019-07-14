As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Holding; State Str (STT) Stake Held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 5558% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 4.54M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 49,643 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 16,426 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,766 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% or 34,722 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP invested in 0.06% or 45,721 shares. Spark Inv Ltd has 24,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 11,011 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 475,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Brandywine Global Mgmt reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 15,238 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 25,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,492 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 76,291 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Lincoln Corp has 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 10,285 shares to 76,537 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,414 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).