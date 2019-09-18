As Mbt Financial (MBTF) Stock Price Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Its Holding by $3.22 Million; Provident Investment Management Holds Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Mbt Financial Corp (MBTF) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 321,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 796,687 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Mbt Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 962,412 shares traded or 87.32% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 16,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 3,953 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has 30,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 84,928 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 195,614 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 3,021 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). The New York-based Virtu Finance Lc has invested 0.03% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 7,703 shares. Spark Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 21,607 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 3,054 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 505 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 18,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 72,516 shares to 60,944 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

