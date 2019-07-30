As Mbia (MBI) Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Holder Perkins Capital Management Raised At&T (T) Position

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 235,575 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 22.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 86,677 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.2% stake. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc reported 29,035 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.07 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.23% stake. 776 are held by Permanens Capital Limited Partnership. Cincinnati owns 532,000 shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 7,730 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wade G W holds 294,788 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has 19,873 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri owns 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 125,801 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 248,080 shares or 3.26% of the stock.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares to 264,650 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,744 shares, and cut its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 583,702 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,752 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 4.21% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Chou Management reported 952,531 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 422,945 shares. Fine Prtnrs LP reported 7.47M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 7,600 shares. 1.10M are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 78,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valueworks stated it has 4.72% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MBIA (MBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Big Mistakes: John Paulson – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 30, 2019.