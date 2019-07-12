As Mbia (MBI) Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $878,481 Its Holding; As Realty Income (O) Shares Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Raised by $494,940 Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 13,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 1.50 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 823,371 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15,644 shares to 146,445 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 11,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,180 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 5,540 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,609 are owned by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Com reported 0.46% stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability has 248,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 25,320 shares. Moreover, Amer Ser has 0.15% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 3,224 were reported by Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 7,340 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 71,224 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Texas Yale has 65,560 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. North Star Management Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,089 shares. Leavell Management accumulated 3,072 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 952,531 were accumulated by Chou Assocs Mngmt. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 21,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Starr stated it has 151,185 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 892,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 750 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 279,436 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,907 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 106,395 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 43,309 shares in its portfolio. Millennium reported 422,945 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 59,057 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 38,500 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 56,450 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 7.77M shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MBIA Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the best and worst performing stock markets of 2018 – CNBC” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.