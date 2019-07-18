As Mbia (MBI) Shares Declined, Whitebox Advisors Cut by $19.56 Million Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted by $8.37 Million Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 46,962 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $214.15. About 568,951 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 77,149 shares. Chou Assoc Management Inc accumulated 952,531 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Blackrock reported 6.19 million shares stake. Argent reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 647,236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 59,057 were accumulated by Headinvest Lc. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 7.77M shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 3.88M shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested in 0.07% or 7,600 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 4,130 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.04M shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.47M shares. Aperio Lc holds 23,105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,390 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd accumulated 3.88% or 44,302 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,692 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 155,300 shares. Management Pro has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 96,530 were accumulated by Cadinha Limited Liability Com. Orrstown Financial Services holds 4,737 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.91% or 878,517 shares. Secor Advsrs LP holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,375 shares. 32,238 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 1.54M shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Burney stated it has 65,614 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Advisors Cap Mgmt Llc reported 7,081 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 6,597 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares to 143,319 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,815 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).