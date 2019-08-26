As Mbia (MBI) Share Price Declined, Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million Its Stake; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Market Value Declined While Tang Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 293,252 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 30,885 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Prothena to Present a Broad Range of Scientific and Health Outcomes Data at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA fails NEOD001 trial, shares -60%. Our original report at

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 22,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 839,241 shares. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,930 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability owns 22,966 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 7,302 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 60,786 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co holds 23,105 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 369,489 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 10,594 shares. Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 38,500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 131,458 shares. 583,702 were accumulated by Elm Ridge Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 84,804 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc., Investors – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.