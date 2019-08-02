As Mbia (MBI) Share Price Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered by $878,481 Its Position; As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Market Value Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered by $4.96 Million Its Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 48,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 705,711 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.33M, down from 753,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 982,779 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 383,239 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,105 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 157,000 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.02% stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 84,046 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 38,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 60,786 shares. Pnc Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,315 shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 167,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP has 0.39% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 580,255 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) owns 6,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kahn Brothers Gru De accumulated 0.01% or 4.41M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,070 shares. 40,471 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,833 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4.70M are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Eck Assoc reported 28,144 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 6,891 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 685,829 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com owns 11,828 shares. Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 6,300 were accumulated by Alethea Mgmt Limited Company. Strategic Advsrs Lc owns 41,961 shares. Us State Bank De reported 205,822 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

