As Mbia (MBI) Share Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised by $3.78 Million Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $12.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 73,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 157,537 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05 million, down from 230,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 419,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 262,970 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tegean Lc accumulated 400,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 17,251 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 5,162 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 272,952 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Northern Trust has 1.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 16,600 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 36,301 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 12,453 shares. Bessemer owns 6,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 118,981 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pnc Services Grp invested in 0% or 2,756 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.18 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,417 shares to 176,976 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 74,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,054 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

