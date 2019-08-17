As Mbia (MBI) Market Value Declined, London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Stake by $2.08 Million; Shareholder Alleghany Has Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 230,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The institutional investor held 3.88M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98 million, down from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 541,181 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Co reported 8,709 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 61,075 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 33,685 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Ionic Management Ltd Liability accumulated 14,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 99,500 shares. Muhlenkamp & accumulated 2.8% or 114,570 shares. 282,919 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc. Moreover, Alleghany De has 2.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 938,000 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.15% or 15,010 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,393 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.02% or 65,006 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 0.15% or 7,000 shares. Montag A & holds 4,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 92,900 shares. Kwmg Ltd has 0.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 44,910 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares to 136,640 shares, valued at $160.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 30,556 shares to 416,930 shares, valued at $44.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 9,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.