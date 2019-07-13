As Mbia (MBI) Market Value Declined, Holder Bank Of America Has Decreased by $336,636 Its Position; Jackson Square Partners Position in Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Cut by $97.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 37,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 305,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 951,614 shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 815,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.42M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 44,694 shares to 178,406 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 210,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 58,337 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Invesco has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Prudential Financial stated it has 12,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1.47M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Numerixs Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 13,200 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37,079 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 4,130 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 2,275 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 49,683 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has 0.15% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Big Mistakes: John Paulson – GuruFocus.com” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA: Another Casualty Of Puerto Rico – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Puerto Rico Aside, Assured Guaranty Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assured Guaranty Is The Quiet Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lpl Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 73,430 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 1.34M shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 11,493 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 455,896 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,905 shares. Co National Bank invested in 29,153 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,755 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 22,900 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Brinker Capital owns 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,193 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 30,664 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 35,076 shares. 380,967 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd stated it has 11.87M shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 170,388 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv by 209,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYSE:NYT).