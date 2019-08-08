As Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake; Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $309,720

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 1.11 million shares traded or 45.96% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fine Cap Prtnrs LP invested in 7.47M shares. Bluemountain Limited Com reported 380 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 839,241 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.04 million shares. 6,661 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 28,607 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 86,811 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 12,533 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 135,539 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Incorporated owns 607,789 shares. Aperio Ltd Company has 23,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company owns 620 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 9,119 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 7,494 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Company has 447 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Lc holds 0.5% or 1,089 shares in its portfolio. 2,777 are held by Family Mngmt. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 3,813 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 22,578 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 137 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Lc has 2,015 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

