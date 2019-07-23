As Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $878,481; Atria Investments Has Increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 806,001 shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 744,201 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.17% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oppenheimer Communications stated it has 16,439 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.48% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,557 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,536 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 8,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 47,000 are owned by Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Parkside National Bank And Tru accumulated 699 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 11,843 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,591 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,870 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com reported 7,642 shares stake. Bellecapital stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 1,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cadinha Lc reported 0.54% stake.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,090 shares to 2,661 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 15,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,030 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

