As Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $482,944

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 852% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 158,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 285,934 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MBIA Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MBIA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

