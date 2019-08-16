As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Were Volatile, Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $817,550 as Stock Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 380,878 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 million market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 24/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 185% to 48 Days; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Geely/Volvo Awards Maxwell Technologies with Ultracapacitor Subsystem Design Win for 2020 Model Year Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Rodgers-Cromartie, Redskins, Galette, Seahawks, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Shortfall ‘Directly Attributable’ to High Voltage Capacitor Products; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 16km NNE of Maxwell, CA; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Believes Uncertainty Related to Tax Reform and Potential Steel Tariffs Hurt 1; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 30/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 18km NE of Maxwell, CA; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 15km NE of Maxwell, CA

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79 million, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $222.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,932 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 40,350 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Natixis Advisors LP reported 69,074 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 9,845 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Co, a South Dakota-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Iowa Savings Bank reported 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable Lp has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 131,180 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 160,762 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 6,789 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). L S Advsr Incorporated accumulated 61,040 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 1,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.77% or 66,611 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares to 211,246 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).